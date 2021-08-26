Storm 'Dudley' set to blow across UK this winter

We could be seeing Storm Dudley later in the year

The Met Office invited people to cast their vote on names for storms generated by weather systems from September 1 and last Saturday Dudley became the official name for the letter “D”.

Dudley beat out Darren, Derek, Darius, Dairmuid, Duncan, Dale and Dafydd over two, six-hour rounds of online voting entitled #NameOurStorms on August 20 and 21.

It narrowly pipped Dafydd with 31.5 per cent of the 4,856 votes cast.

The Mayor of Dudley Councillor Anne Millward is pleased. She said: “It’s a bit of fun. I am very proud of our borough.

“We are going for city status and this will help put Dudley on the map.”

The naming of storms has taken place since 2015 and runs alphabetically.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: “We work with a set of names provided by the public starting with the most popular and then, with our partners in Ireland and Holland, compile a list which reflects the diversity and culture of each of the three nations.

“These are announced on the first day of autumn (September 1) ahead of the autumn and winter storm season.

“The Met Office or any of the partners can then name a particular weather system if it is likely to create significant impacts.

“The first storm of the season will begin with an ‘A’ and then subsequent storms will be named with the next available letter.

“Not all names get used, particularly those with names near the end of the alphabet, but it is quite likely that Storm Dudley will be used as we would generally anticipate at least four or five named storms in a season.”

Mr Madge said the reason for naming storms is to heighten public awareness that a potentially impactful weather system is approaching and that communities in its path need to be prepared to take action.