Fears over 'horrendous' impact of planned HS2 road closure

The A38 and its slip roads around Lichfield are set to temporarily close while HS2 Ltd digs a tunnel underneath it near Streethay for the line to pass through.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant says he has written to the leader of Staffordshire County Council warning that any closures could have "horrendous" knock-on effects in the area.

HS2 said discussions had started with Highways England and Staffordshire County Council over possible road closures, although no schedule had yet been set.

Mr Fabricant said: "Having contacted HS2, they tell me that no road closure plans currently exist though potential dates are currently being discussed with Staffordshire County Council.

“Many of my constituents travel from Lichfield to Burton, Derby, and beyond and major delays will be incurred by them and by the many freight distributors in Fradley if the A38 were closed.

"It would divert heavy traffic onto roads like the A515 through Kings Bromley and Yoxall which have only just had a weight restriction applied.

"I have written to the leader and chief executive of Staffordshire County Council to say that the knock-on effects would be horrendous.

"Whatever happens, the A38 is a major strategic trunk road and any closures to it and its slip roads must be kept to an absolute minimum."

Natalie Penrose, HS2 interim community and stakeholder engagement director, said: "No decision has yet been made about temporary road closures on the A38 and the Lichfield/Streethay slip roads.

"We are discussing a number of potential dates with Staffordshire County Council and Highways England.

"Safety is our number one priority and temporary closures may be needed as we deliver ground investigation work, utility diversions, piling and site set-up near Streethay.

"Planning is at an early stage and once decisions have been made, we will be able to provide more detail about the duration of the proposed closure and how we will manage the impact on local road users."