Fabulous floral displays await gardening enthusiasts at show

The gardening show

More than 40 of the UK’s best nurseries and expert growers will be gathered in the new open-air floral arena to transform the Three Counties Showground into an abundance of colour, scent and movement for the thousands of visitors from across the Midlands and elsewhere.

Whether you’re a budding Monty Don or Frances Tophill, looking for floral inspiration, or you simply want to bring the beauty of the outside indoors, the celebration of blooms is set to delight the senses of family members of all ages.

All nurseries will receive a star rating prize card, with top prizes including Best in Show and Judge’s Choice Awards for those who have gone above and beyond with their displays.

There will also be the chance for visitors to peek at the brimming bulb market where people will be able to hand pick from a selection of tulip, allium, daffodil and dahlia bulbs.

Among those taking part will be Bean Place Nursery, Craig House Cacti, Hooksgreen Herbs, Hardy’s Cottage Garden Plants, Harts Nursery, Petrichor Bulb Specialists, Primrose Bank, Rose Cottage Plants and many more.

Jane Edwards, show manager, said: "We are delighted that the Malvern Autumn Show is back and for the first time, our jam-packed event is being held over three days.

"This ginormous harvest festival is full of people enthusiastic about growing and food and it is a real end of the season celebration. "More than 40 of the UK's top nurseries and growers will create impressive displays at the show.

"They are happy to share their expert advice and knowledge with visitors, which is always spot on."