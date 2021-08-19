72 homes to be built on 'toxic wasteland' despite 35-year campaign

Waste was dumped on the land from the 1950s to the 1980s. Photo: Google

The former landfill site bordering Bourne St and Cedar Avenue in Woodsetton, Dudley, was filled from the early 1950s until the mid 1980s and has been of interest to developers since tipping stopped 35 years ago.

Previous bids to build on the site were refused in 2005 and 2011 but now plans to construct 72 homes have been approved by Dudley Council despite concerns over the levels of toxic waste such as arsenic, zinc, and asbestos.

Potential risks of underground fires, congestion and increased traffic, and flood risks, have also been raised.

Out of eight councillors who attended the planning meeting on Wednesday nightfive voted in favour and three against the scheme.

Developer Real Homes One Ltd lodged its application in 2017 and a consultation resulted in a 527-strong petition from residents and with 168 letters of objections.

Spontaneous fires were reported to break out at the site

Two letters of objection were also sent by Conservative MP Marco Longhi, who has been criticised by fellow Tory and leader of Dudley Council Patrick Harley for opposing developments which are needed under government housebuilding policy.

The scheme includes 10 two-bed homes, 58 three-bed homes and 14 four-bed homes, all of which will be two-storey buildings built of 6.9 acres (2.8 hectares) of land.

Councillor Adam Aston, the Labour representative for Upper Gornal and Woodsetton ward, said: “This site has been labelled a brownfield development, but let’s call it what it is, a huge crater in the ground into which were tipped huge quantities of domestic and industrial waste.

“It is a contaminated and harmful mountain of detritus from an era when safety standards were far lower than today.

Waste was dumped on the site for 35 years

“Tipping ceased in 1986, but a capping layer was never installed to the satisfaction of this council. Many residents who still live around the site watched in horror as chemical sludge was pumped from tankers into the ground, as clinical waste was buried, as asbestos setting lay uncovered on the surface, and as the fire service often attended to tackle spontaneous fires, which produced acrid smoke thick with a chemical smell.

He added: “I’m sure construction staff would be provided with the correct protective equipment. My constituents who live next door don’t have this. The construction staff might be protected from those asbestos shards. My constituents and their children won’t be. I would urge [the council] to refuse this application.”

“This is not an old factory. This will be building on unsafe waste. There was an unwritten statement between residents and previous councillors to leave the site to rewild and become a natural wildlife space. I am extremely disappointed this will not be the case.”

Tipping stopped at the site in 1986

Margaret Holden, 77, a resident who lives opposite the landfill site, said she was “absolutely furious” at the decision.

She said: “I am gutted and furious. I speak for all the residents who have been campaigning for the site to not be developed for over 40 years.

“One question to ask is what price of a life will this development be? They are going to pile drive up to 24 metres down deep to remove the toxic waste. But companies in the past have said there is too much waste on the site, and there will be nowhere to tip the waste.

She added: “How far will they have to drill down the mine shafts to make this development safe? I am extremely disappointed at this proposal.”

Councillor Patrick Harley, the Conservative leader of Dudley Council, said: “This is key. The Government has allocated many councils across the country money, and developing this site is crucial as part of the Black Country Plan.