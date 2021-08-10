Consultation over improvements to park

Britannia Park. Photo: Google

Sandwell Council is earmarking the improvements for Britannia Park in Rowley Regis. Plans will be presented there on Saturday.

They include new sports changing rooms, improved grass sports pitches, new play equipment and a revamped skate park.

The plans also include improvements to park entrances, car parking, lighting, better paths, tree planting and an enlarged allotment area with a community orchard.

The consultation event will take place in the main car park off Rowley Village, between 10.30am and 3.30pm.

The consultation will remain open until Tuesday 31 August.

It comes as Rowley Regis won a bid of £19million from the Government's Towns Fund initiative in March, helping to pay for the improvements.

Adrian Eggington, chairman of Rowley Regis Towns Fund Local Board, said: "I would encourage everyone to take a look at these plans and have their say so that Britannia Park can continue to be an important hub for our community for many years to come."

Councillor Iqbal Padda, cabinet member for strong and inclusive economy, added: "Britannia Park is a wonderful resource for the people of Rowley Regis and, like so many of our local green spaces, it was appreciated all the more during recent lockdowns.