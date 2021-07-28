Storm warnings have been issued for parts of the West Midlands

The Met Office has put out a yellow warning for storms across Staffordshire and Shropshire between 1.26pm and 7pm on Wednesday.

Forecasters say scattered thunderstorms may cause some transport disruption, and have warned people to expect some flooding.

The agency warns: "Thunderstorms have developed across parts of the north Midlands and northern England this afternoon and are expected to continue until early evening.

"Whilst some places will remain dry, a few locations are likely to see 20-30 mm of rain fall in an hour. Additionally, hail up to 2cm in diameter is possible as well as frequent lightning."

In its warning, the Met Office says some flooding of homes and businesses is "likely", along with probably lightning strikes damaging buildings.

"There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Delays to train services are possible," forecasters warn.

"Some short term loss of power and other services is likely."

Other parts of the region, such as Wolverhampton, are expected to hear some rumbles of thunder, but not enough to be included in the weather warning.

On Tuesday heavy rain caused flash flooding and delays on roads across the West Midlands, including the M5.

A pre-season friendly between Walsall and West Brom was also abandoned because of a waterlogged pitch.

Flash flooding on Bescot Crescent near Walsall's stadium

Express & Star digital sports journalist Luke Hatfield was on his way to cover the match when he was caught in torrential rain on the M6.

"It was absolutely battering down and there was standing water on the hard shoulder and fast lane of the M6," he explained.

"I was driving northbound at the time and it was slow from Birmingham up to Walsall but it was the same both sides."

Disruption continued on local roads across the region as drains struggled to cope with the deluge.

The RAC and Highways England advised drivers to be particularly cautious in the rain.