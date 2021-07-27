Public consultation launches on city centre proposals to help Birmingham cut carbon emissions

Birmingham

The City Centre Segments scheme proposals aim to reduce through journeys to improve air quality and achieve carbon targets.

It has now opened for public consultation, which closes on September 10.

The scheme will see the city centre divided into a number of segments, each accessible from the A4540 Middleway (ring road).

Movement between the segments will be enhanced for public transport, pedestrians, and cyclists, while private vehicles will have to go back out onto the A4540 Middleway to move between segments.

The scheme is designed to prevent vehicles using the city centre as a ‘rat run’ to other parts of the city, to help reduce congestion in retail and leisure areas and improve air quality.

It will also help improve wayfinding around the city – particularly for visitors looking to access key attractions.

Birmingham City Council’s cabinet member for transport and environment, Councillor Waseem Zaffar said: “Birmingham has some really exciting times ahead as we move out of the pandemic and we want to attract people to live, work and visit here.

“All vehicles will still be able to easily access the city centre and key locations, but by reducing those unnecessary vehicle journeys and rat-running we will improve air quality and reduce carbon emissions.

"This will be key to creating a more attractive, greener, healthier environment for our residents and visitors.

“We have engaged with key stakeholders to seek initial feedback on the proposals, and now we’re keen to hear from the wider public about what they think of these plans. It’s really important that we cast a wide net to get as many views as possible.”

The scheme will also support the council’s plans for improving public realm and walking and cycling infrastructure, as well as the planned £1.2 billion investment in public transport over the next 20 years.

It will be funded using some of Birmingham’s £4m Active Travel Funding from central Government.

Some elements of the scheme have already been trialled, with temporary traffic changes in the Jewellery Quarter already in place.

Council officers have been working closely with key organisations on the designs and already made changes based on feedback.

The proposals put forward for public consultation include making these changes permanent and introducing new measures in the Eastside area of the city.