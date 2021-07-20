Some of the smashed trees

The vandalism, which was discovered early on Monday morning, saw a number of the newly planted trees destroyed.

Cllr Robert Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “Tamworth Borough Council Street Scene team are working hard to maintain and improve the flora and fauna areas to sustain an environment for Tamworth, but acts like this make it continually difficult.

“The council have continued to improve the popular Castle Grounds to increase the tree diversity and install some new features including new picnic benches, relocated outdoor gym equipment, a brand-new accessible and innovative play ground area this summer; and resurfacing of the tennis court later this year.

“We started the project to improve the grounds in February this year and have successfully completed the planting, installed new reflection benches and table tennis tables for visitors to enjoy.

“It is extremely disappointing that vandals have again attacked the new tree planting, snapping them and breaking them in half. This is a mindless act that is an attack on our environment which ruins the enjoyment of the park for other people and destroys new tree plantation.