‘Unleash our power to meet net zero targets' - call

Birmingham's clean air zone

Local leaders have called on the Government to devolve powers and resources to the regions, arguing that climate change can only be successfully tackled on a local level.

The plea was made at a summit, hosted in Birmingham on Tuesday, which organisers described as a “key milestone” ahead of the COP26 global climate change summit being hosted in Glasgow in November.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, who spoke at the event, was one of 32 cross-party signatories on a communique to the Government called ‘Delivering a Net Zero UK’.

He said that by being handed more powers, the region could help the country “move faster” towards reducing net emissions of greenhouse gases by 100 per cent relative to 1990 levels by 2050.

He said mayors wanted to work “hand-in-glove with Government to accelerate the drive to net zero”.

Mr Street said: “The target is right, some of the funding streams are right, but there’s a capability here that you need to unleash so we can achieve those outcomes.”

The group of council leaders and city and regional mayors are calling for an “enhanced partnership” between local authorities, businesses and Whitehall departments.

The co-signees include the mayors of London and Greater Manchester, are asking for locally devolved powers and access to finance with a focus on energy markets, decarbonisation of transport and cutting home and office emissions.

They are also asking for a long-term plan and resources for the decarbonisation of new and existing buildings and homes. They want solutions addressing market failure in energy systems, with a duty to co-operate between public bodies and the companies running energy infrastructure.

There is a call to cut high costs of connecting electric vehicle-charging networks to the grid, and for a clear target to be added to the Environment Bill, to reverse the decline in species and habitats by 2030.

Signatories also want to make sure the UK Infrastructure Bank has a net zero mandate to deliver local investment in qualifying projects and a Net Zero Local Powers Bill, governing councils’, cities’ and regions’ roles and responsibilities in working to climate change targets.

A report by UK100, the summit’s co-convenor which represents more than 100 council leaders, has also suggested the shift to a green economy could create half a million new jobs across the country.

The summit was also addressed by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who said getting hundreds of the world’s cities and regions directly involved in cutting carbon was a “critical milestone in a race to a carbon-free, net zero world”.

Mr Garcetti, chair of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, told the conference: “Our goal is simple – to mobilise at least 1,000 cities ahead of Cop26 to commit to doing their fair share to cut global emissions in half by 2030.

“We need help from national and international leaders to turn climate plans into climate reality.

“Without the necessary support we’ll miss the opportunity to leverage the real power of cities, to drive the national and global climate action on which our planet’s future depends.

“My hope is today will be an opportunity to turbo charge these efforts to continue to increase local and regional collaboration and make clear the critical support of governments to advance our vision and deliver an equitable low-carbon recovery from this pandemic.”

Alok Sharma MP, who is in charge of the COP26 summit, also addressed attendees.

He said: “Local action is absolutely vital. Generating over 70 per cent of the world’s carbon emissions, cities will determine whether we can achieve net zero.

“And action from cities and regions helps to build momentum behind the Paris Agreement. Creating the conditions national governments need to act.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “We must treat energy efficiency as an infrastructure priority and rapidly increase investment in retrofitting buildings, which will create jobs, help tackle fuel poverty, and support a green and fair recovery from this pandemic.”