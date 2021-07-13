Council says fly-tipping investigation ongoing

The scene of the crime. Photo: Sandwell Council

The pile of tyres were discarded on Ridgeacre Industrial Estate, in West Bromwich, last Sunday by a white Ford Transit van.

Sandwell Council said it has received "leads" which its officers are following up track down those responsible.

If caught, the perpetrators will be hit with a £400, the local authority said.

Sandwell Council said the tyres were removed on Thursday by Serco, its waste contractor, four days after they were dumped.

A spokesman for Sandwell said: "The tyres were cleared from Ridgeacre Industrial Estate, West Bromwich, on Thursday by Serco, Sandwell Council’s waste partner.

"The removal of fly-tipped waste is a part of our overall cleansing contract with Serco.

"As such we do not have the specific cost associated with this incident; however removing and disposing of fly-tipped waste responsibly incurs costs to the council.