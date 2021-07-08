Appeal launched to catch fly-tipper who dumped tyres

By Jamie BrassingtonWest BromwichEnvironmentPublished:

A council is appealing for help to catch a fly-tipper who dumped a large pile of tyres.

The scene of the crime. Photo: Sandwell Council
The scene of the crime. Photo: Sandwell Council

The fly-tipping incident took place on Ridgeacre Road, in West Bromwich, on Sunday at 7.45pm.

A white pick-up Ford Transit van could be seen pulling onto a car park and discarding the items.

CCTV images also captured a figure walking by the van wearing a green hooded coat and black trousers.

Sandwell Council said the perpetrator will be fined £400 if caught.

The local authority says people can contact them in the strictest confidence.

Sandwell Council tweeted: "We’re getting really tyred of this.

"Someone dumped tyres on Ridgeacre Road in West Bromwich on Sunday 4 July at 7.45pm.

"The truck has distinctive yellow sides - they concealed its reg plate.

"Someone must recognise them. Help us fine them £400 - DM us in strict confidence.

"Please note - the branding on the side panels has nothing to do with the fly-tipping.

"Any information on the person in the photo and the truck gratefully received in strictest confidence."

In English law, fly-tipping is a criminal offence punishable by a fine of up to £50,000 or 12 months imprisonment if convicted in a magistrates’ court.

Environment
News
Crime
West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington

Senior Multi-Media Journalist@JamieB_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News