Appeal launched to catch fly-tipper who dumped tyres

The fly-tipping incident took place on Ridgeacre Road, in West Bromwich, on Sunday at 7.45pm.
A white pick-up Ford Transit van could be seen pulling onto a car park and discarding the items.
😠😠 We’re getting really tyred of this.— Sandwell Council (@sandwellcouncil) July 7, 2021
Someone dumped tyres on Ridgeacre Road in West Bromwich on Sunday 4 July at 7.45pm.
The truck has distinctive yellow sides - they concealed its reg plate.
Someone must recognise them. Help us fine them £400 - DM us in strict confidence. pic.twitter.com/fdeFq6ozey
CCTV images also captured a figure walking by the van wearing a green hooded coat and black trousers.
Sandwell Council said the perpetrator will be fined £400 if caught.
The local authority says people can contact them in the strictest confidence.
In English law, fly-tipping is a criminal offence punishable by a fine of up to £50,000 or 12 months imprisonment if convicted in a magistrates’ court.