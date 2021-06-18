Solar panels on roof of new Dudley leisure centre will save thousands

The new leisure centre taking shape in Dudley

The panels will cost £132,000, with Dudley Council’s cabinet set to approve the plans at a meeting next week.

The scheme will be funded by borrowing – but council bosses say it will save the authority £5,000 in the first year on electricity costs, and more than £266,000 over a 25-year period.

It comes as new photos show the progress made on the new £18 million centre, off Flood Street, which is set to open next year.

It was announced earlier this year that the centre will be named the Duncan Edwards Leisure Centre.

Dudley Council leader Patrick Harley said: “As far as I am concerned this is a real no-brainer, and a move I will be really happy to back and ask my cabinet to follow.

“It will save the council an enormous amount of money – more than double the initial investment – in the first 25 years alone, and of course it will continue to deliver savings beyond that time.

“As a council we are also very conscious of our responsibilities to the environment, and the significant reduction in carbon emissions this will bring is also very much to be welcomed.

“The work on the new leisure centre is coming along very nicely, and next year as promised borough residents will have a state-of-the-art new site to enjoy.”