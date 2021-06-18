'Earthquake' reports in Black Country and Staffordshire not confirmed

A map of one of the earthquakes detected by Volcano Discovery

The first was reported as happening around 3.3 miles east of Stafford at 8.53pm on Thursday.

Then, an earthquake was reported as happening in Sandwell, 1.6 miles south of Dudley, at 1.15pm on Friday.

The reports were made by earthquake monitoring service Volcano Discovery.

It said the earthquake near Stafford had not been confirmed or dismissed by the relevant seismology authorities. There had been five reports of the quake, which is believed to have occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles. The magnitude was unknown.

Meanwhile despite being reported as an earthquake, the Sandwell incident was dismissed by Volcano Discovery.

Only one report was received about that quake, which also reportedly occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles.

The service said: "Unconfirmed quake reported 5.4 km east of Stafford, England, United Kingdom.

"Our monitoring service AllQuakes received reports of an earthquake in or near Near Stoke-on-Trent, England, United Kingdom at around 8.53pm.

"Unless confirmed by at least one national or international seismological agency, its status remains unconfirmed.

The service added: "Reported [unconfirmed] earthquake in Sandwell, 2.6 km south of Dudley, England, United Kingdom.

"Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical for an earthquake, there was no confirmation by any national or international seismological agency.