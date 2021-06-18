£60k improvements earmarked for Shell Corner in Halesowen

By Jamie Brassington

A Black Country roundabout is set for a £60,000 makeover after councillors and community groups worked together to plan improvements.

Work on the roundabout in Shell Corner, located in Long Lane, Halesowen, is expected to start this autumn.

It is funded through community infrastructure levy payments, with money coming from developers working in the area.

Improvements include replacement of tarmac with more appealing clay brick.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "We are continuing to invest in our local centres and towns, and we are pleased to have secured the fund to make these improvements at Shell Corner later this year.

"I'd like to pay tribute to the work of everyone involved with Shell Corner Partnership, consisting of the Halesowen North Councillors and key community representatives, who have helped develop these plans.

"I’m sure the works will help to make the roundabout more attractive for those living and working in the area."

Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington

@JamieB_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star.

