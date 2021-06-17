It's always Dahlia Day at Essington Fruit Farm

Penny Simkin promotes the Every Day is a Dahlia Day initiative at Essington Farm, Wolverhampton

Essington Fruit Farm, on Bognop Road, grows a host of plants on site but has found that in recent years Dahlias, which are native to Mexico and Central America, are a particular hit with customers.

"We have the biggest range of dahlias we have ever grown and they have made a spectacular display,” said owner Richard Simkin who is in charge of plants at the farm.

“We have everything from miniature to metre high dahlias.

“Some are double flowered and some are single in colours including white, yellow, pink and maroon.

“There are new varieties which are more compact and don’t need staking.”

Richard, 70, who runs the business with wife Mary, 41, son Will, 39, and daughter-in-law Penny, 41, said his family has farmed there since 1892. They grew their first fruit in 1978 and plants in 1991.

“Dahlias were fashionable in the 1950s then went out of favour,” he said.

“Over the past few years they have become very popular again.

“Each year we keep up with the flowers that people want - it is continually evolving.”

Richard, who is giving guidance on Facebook on how to deadhead dahlias to maintain them explained that unlike other flowers they last through the summer and autumn until the first frosts.

He added: “Customers are really amazed with the range, size and quality of the flowers we have this year. They say they have never seen such good-quality plants.