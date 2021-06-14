The beams being lifted into place. Photo: Highways England

The 44m-long steal beams help form two new bridges along J10, Walsall, of the M6, with 50m-tall cranes putting them into place.

This will replace the 50-year-old bridge that is currently in place across the motorway and double the number of lanes around the bottleneck junction from two to four.

Highways England and Walsall Council, supported by the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership, have joined forces to fund the congestion-busting upgrade. Contractor John Sisk & Son is carrying out the work.

A team of around 50 workers will be involved as the beams, each weighing 130 tonnes, are delivered as an abnormal load to the site and lifted into place on the north bridge over the weekend of July 2 to 5.

Both carriageways of the motorway will be closed while the work takes place at the junction to ensure the safety of workers and road users.

How J10 will look once work is complete. Photo: Highways England

There will be an up and over diversion for traffic which will leave the motorway at J10, travel over the roundabout and then re-join the M6 on the other side. The closures will take place from 8pm on Friday, July 2, until 6am on Monday, July 5.

The beams for the south bridge will be lifted into place later in the summer and will also require the M6 to be closed. The old bridges will be demolished later in the scheme.

Highways England project manager David Reed said: "The improvements to this junction will tackle the congestion that drivers, businesses and the local communities have been encountering for a long time.

"The beam lift is a huge milestone in the construction of the new bridges but we appreciate that any road closures can be frustrating for people."

Deputy Leader of Walsall Council, Councillor Adrian Andrew, said: “This is an important milestone in this much-needed project. It’s encouraging to see progress being made and I’m sure we’ll all feel the benefit when the work is completed.”

During the closure, a newly-introduced innovation – an inflatable safety barrier – will be used to help ensure the safety of road workers. The new airbag is being trialled in the Midlands in a bid to reduce the number of motorists that mistakenly drive into work areas, putting the drivers and road workers at risk.