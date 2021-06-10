Photographers across the region capture partial eclipse

Tracey Evans captured this eerie shot over Donnington

In an event known as a partial solar eclipse, nearly third of the sun appeared to be blocked out by the moon in the late morning.

Photographers across the region had their eyes peeled and their cameras ready, and were able to capture the crossing despite some cloud cover.

Tracey Evans was able to capture some eerie photos of the phenomenon from her back garden in Donnington, Telford.

Over in Staffordshire the partial eclipse was captured around midday in Ranton by Z70 Photography.

This photo from Ranton, near Stafford, is courtesy of Z70 Photography

Liam Ball's shot of the partial eclipse over Dawley