Signs in Birmingham informing road users of the Clean Air Zone initiative

The scheme was due to charge high-polluting vehicles between £8 and £50 a time for entering the city centre from June 1.

The BID had previously told the council that this was far too early for city centre businesses, many of whom are in the hospitality sector and are only just emerging from Covid-19 restrictions.

Councillor Waseem Zaffar, Birmingham’s cabinet member for transport and environment, has now announced that there will be a two-week delay in applying the charges, to give drivers time to adjust.

Mike Olley, general manager of Westside BID, said: “This is great news, and shows that the council is listening to the concerns that we as a BID had on behalf of our members.

“Businesses on Westside, largely in the hospitality sector, were only just emerging from lockdown, and they needed more time to understand and get ready for CAZ charges.

“This includes finding affordable ways for their staff to get to town, arranging for their supplies to be delivered economically, and making sure their customers clearly understand the changes.”

Mr Olley added: “This was the right thing to do. If possible, we'd like a month or even longer for business to get ready, but another two weeks is a good start in the right direction.”