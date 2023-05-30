Students gear up 170-mile challenge

This year's team is made up of Ashwin, Charlie, Charlotte, Dylan, India, Matthew, Reuben, Tia and Zena.

Over the last 25 years, students at Wolverhampton Grammar School have helped to raise more than £100,000 for charitable causes in Wolverhampton through their Coast 2 Coast challenge.

Now, a team of year 10 students are taking to the streets again to run the 170 miles as a tag team from St Bees in Cumbria to Robin Hood's Bay in North Yorkshire, to raise money for Place2Be, the UK's leading school-based mental health charity.

Wolverhampton Grammar School head, Alex Frazer, said: "The Coast 2 Coast challenge was the wonderful idea of a former staff member, Michelle Craig, who joined us from a school in New Zealand.

"By the time this year's team crosses the finish line, that will be an impressive 248 pairs of legs, a total of 4280 miles and well over £100k raised for 25 different charities."

This year's fundraiser will be in aid of Place2Be, which is one of the leading school-based mental health charities in the UK, focusing on getting qualified counsellors in school.

Mathew Charlton, community fundraising manager at Place2Be, said: "We are thrilled with the incredible £3,682.08 raised so far by Wolverhampton Grammar Students.

"Put into context, this amazing amount could pay for over 230 children to speak to a qualified counsellor about their worries in a lunchtime session. Without a doubt, it will make a tangible difference to children's lives across the UK and the Coast 2 Coast team should feel very proud of it."

The team have since surpassed the £3,000 target, so far gathering £4,571 for the important cause.

The team will begin their relay tomorrow(28) after undergoing an intense 16-week training scheme to prepare for the endurance run.

This year's team is made up of Ashwin, Charlie, Charlotte, Dylan, India, Matthew, Reuben, Tia and Zena.