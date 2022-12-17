Parents and staff at St Nicholas CE First School, Codsall, boasted the most Christmassy school run in the region with their eye-catching festive outfits

Pupils at St. Nicholas' C of E First School cheered as the festive figures dropped their kids off, with Santa and Dasher and a festive Christmas cracker raising awareness for heart disease.

Festive father Niall O'Connor dedicated the his own 12 festive school runs to his late wife who sadly died of an unknown heart issue earlier in the year.

Niall now wants to raise awareness for heart disease and the British Heart Foundation.

Niall O’Connor hands out sweets

Scott McLoughlin gets in the spirit

"These school runs have achieved everything I wanted them to achieve," he said.

"I just wanted to raise awareness and make everyone smile, especially the kids. All of this was to raise awareness for heart complications and to make everyone smile."

The father-of-three dressed up in 12 different festive-themed costumes for the school runs, with a Christmas cracker, Rudolph and a Christmas tree being fan favourites.

He was joined on the 12th day of the school runs by 12 other festive figures who joined in the campaign to raise awareness for the heart foundation.

Other parents showed their support

Headteacher Jodie Parker

Jodie Parker, headteacher at St Nicholas' C of E, said: "What's really special about this is that the fathers aren't a core group of friends, they are different dads who wanted to get involved because it's a good cause.

"We all really loved it. The children were always looking out for Mr O'Connor looking for what he would be dressed up as next, he was like a human advent calendar really."

Mr O'Connor continued: "I would like to thank Ms Parker and the rest of the school, they have been absolutely brilliant honestly, and everyone that has supported the fundraiser, everyone has been waving and giving me compliments.

There was an array of fun outfits

"But I would love to thank the school, they have really been brilliant."