Wolverhampton school donates £3,000 to support families with children in hospital

Handing the cheque over

Newbridge Pre-preparatory students took on a series of challenges after Anjna Mahey, from Perton, faced her fear of heights by jumping out of an aeroplane.

The Newbridge pupils decided to follow in Anjna’s footsteps by challenging themselves to do something outside their comfort zone too. Their collective sponsorship amounted to £3,003.27.

One Year 6 student, Zaaminah-Sky Equiano, even successfully challenged herself to walk 30,000 steps a day to support the fundraising.

Mia and Anjna in hospital

Anjna received support at Ronald McDonald House Birmingham when her five-year-old daughter Mia, a reception pupil at Newbridge, was diagnosed with leukaemia at seven months old.

For nine months the Ronald McDonald House became a ‘home away from home’ to Anjna and Mia’s dad, Simon, while Mia received life-saving treatment at nearby Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Mia is now doing well and has been in remission for two years.

Ronald McDonald House Birmingham is just one of 13 Ronald McDonald Houses across the UK, situated in or near hospital grounds to enable seriously ill children to have their families close by when they are undergoing treatment and to maintain a degree of normal family life.

The Ronald McDonald House at Birmingham Children’s Hospital is one of the charity’s largest purpose-built accommodation facilities.

As well as providing 66 bedrooms, the city centre House offers families the opportunity to cook together, eat together and share their experiences.

The House also offers a lounge, kitchen and play area for families visiting the hospital for the day.

Headteacher Sarah Fisher said: “Mia’s story was so close to the pupil’s hearts that they genuinely wanted to support the work of Ronald McDonald House Charities UK.

“The response was overwhelming. and led by Zaaminah, the president of the school council at the time, through their challenges and sponsorship, the families of Newbridge raised the most money we have ever seen for a single event.

“We were all very touched by the family’s story and wanted to contribute positively to the lives of others.”

Mia Caulton after completing her 'circuits' challenge

Anjna said: “Having spent 225 nights at Ronald McDonald House Birmingham during 2017 and 2018, I know first-hand the lifeline this charity is for a parent or family caring for a critically ill child.

“The House is located a short walk from the hospital, and I was given my own room, which became my sanctuary.

“It gave me a safe and quiet place to recharge my batteries, get a break from the hospital and the constant beeping machines, and enabled me to get some much-needed sleep and rest so that I could stay strong for Mia.

“With the large equipped communal kitchen, I could cook my own food and take it in for my child. The House helped me to look after myself so I could cope, stay mentally well and continue to care for Mia. I have no idea how we would have managed without the House.”

Charlotte Smith, community fundraiser at Ronald McDonald House Charities UK said: “We were delighted to receive support from both Newbridge and Mia’s family. Their donation could help us accommodate 120 families for one night when their child is in hospital. Thank you to all in the local community who supported this fundraising challenge.”

This fundraising has sponsored the Aston Cantlow room at Ronald McDonald House Birmingham, in Mia’s name.