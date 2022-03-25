Kind-hearted Sutton Coldfield schools send love and support to Ukraine

Year 6 children from Hill West Primary School pictured with some of the donations to the ATLP Ukrainian Appeal.

Students, families, and staff from across the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership (ATLP), which runs 19 academies, are donating by the bagful.

Schools appealed for essential goods like nappies, formula milk, shoes, and pet food, to send to those in need.

One of the lorries arriving in Poland included bags of teddy bears from pupils who wanted to send “virtual hugs” to Ukrainian children.

Anna Balson, ATLP’s director of education (Primary), said the response from the learning community was “incredible.”

She said: “Our children have been at the heart of this appeal. I’m overwhelmed by the generosity of spirit, and incredibly proud to be part of such a compassionate and caring partnership of schools.”

“They can see other children and families in need of support, and they want to help in whatever way they can.