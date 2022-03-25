Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kind-hearted Sutton Coldfield schools send love and support to Ukraine

By Matthew PanterSchool eventsPublished:

Charitable families and staff from across a Sutton schools’ partnership have shown “overwhelming generosity of spirit” by donating much-needed items to Ukrainian refugees.

Year 6 children from Hill West Primary School pictured with some of the donations to the ATLP Ukrainian Appeal.
Year 6 children from Hill West Primary School pictured with some of the donations to the ATLP Ukrainian Appeal.

Students, families, and staff from across the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership (ATLP), which runs 19 academies, are donating by the bagful.

Schools appealed for essential goods like nappies, formula milk, shoes, and pet food, to send to those in need.

One of the lorries arriving in Poland included bags of teddy bears from pupils who wanted to send “virtual hugs” to Ukrainian children.

Anna Balson, ATLP’s director of education (Primary), said the response from the learning community was “incredible.”

She said: “Our children have been at the heart of this appeal. I’m overwhelmed by the generosity of spirit, and incredibly proud to be part of such a compassionate and caring partnership of schools.”

“They can see other children and families in need of support, and they want to help in whatever way they can.

"The huge number of boxes and bags filling our schools shows that even during the worst of times we are seeing the best of our schools and communities once again.”

School events
Education
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News