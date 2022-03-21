Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Primary school pupils show kindness to help Ukraine

By Matthew PanterSchool eventsPublished:

Kind-hearted families and staff from Tamworth schools are showing “overwhelming generosity of spirit” by donating much-needed items to Ukrainian refugees.

Pupils from Two Gates with their teddy bears
Pupils from Two Gates with their teddy bears

Students, families, and staff from across the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership (ATLP) - which runs 19 academies, including The Coleshill School and Tamworth’s Coton Green, Two Gates and William MacGregor primary schools, are donating by the bagful.

Schools appealed for essential goods like nappies, formula milk, shoes, and pet food, to send to those in need.

Last week, one of the lorries arriving in Poland, included bags of teddy bears from Two Gates Primary School pupils who wanted to send “virtual hugs” to Ukrainian children.

Pupils from Two Gates with their teddy bears

Headteacher Nêst Llewelyn-Cook, explained: “The reason we got involved is that Michael Cartmale, who is the brother of one of our teaching assistants, June Wilson, is part of the local transport team. He he has already taken a load last week.

She added: “We are so grateful to our school community for donating so many items, including the teddies. The children wanted to send 'virtual hugs' to children from Ukraine and we are genuinely moved by the generosity of our pupils, staff and families."

In a tweet to their learning community, The Coleshill School wrote: ‘A huge thank you to everyone who gave to the Ukraine Appeal. We have had an overwhelming response to this worthy cause.”

Natalie Jones, deputy headteacher at William MacGregor Primary School, said: “Enormous thanks to all our community for kindly donating so many items. We have talked to the children sensitively about the situation in Ukraine, and they were keen to help and support.”

Youngsters from William MacGregor

Anna Balson, ATLP’s director of education (primary), said the response from the learning community was “incredible.”

She said: “I’m overwhelmed by the generosity of spirit, and incredibly proud to be part of such a compassionate and caring partnership of schools. Thanks to everybody for their donations – this will make such a difference.”

She added: “Our children have been at the heart of this appeal. They can see other children and families in need of support, and they want to help in whatever way they can. The huge number of boxes and bags filling our schools shows that even during the worst of times we are seeing the best of our schools and communities once again.”

School events
Education
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News