Pupils from Two Gates with their teddy bears

Students, families, and staff from across the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership (ATLP) - which runs 19 academies, including The Coleshill School and Tamworth’s Coton Green, Two Gates and William MacGregor primary schools, are donating by the bagful.

Schools appealed for essential goods like nappies, formula milk, shoes, and pet food, to send to those in need.

Last week, one of the lorries arriving in Poland, included bags of teddy bears from Two Gates Primary School pupils who wanted to send “virtual hugs” to Ukrainian children.

Pupils from Two Gates with their teddy bears

Headteacher Nêst Llewelyn-Cook, explained: “The reason we got involved is that Michael Cartmale, who is the brother of one of our teaching assistants, June Wilson, is part of the local transport team. He he has already taken a load last week.

She added: “We are so grateful to our school community for donating so many items, including the teddies. The children wanted to send 'virtual hugs' to children from Ukraine and we are genuinely moved by the generosity of our pupils, staff and families."

In a tweet to their learning community, The Coleshill School wrote: ‘A huge thank you to everyone who gave to the Ukraine Appeal. We have had an overwhelming response to this worthy cause.”

Natalie Jones, deputy headteacher at William MacGregor Primary School, said: “Enormous thanks to all our community for kindly donating so many items. We have talked to the children sensitively about the situation in Ukraine, and they were keen to help and support.”

Youngsters from William MacGregor

Anna Balson, ATLP’s director of education (primary), said the response from the learning community was “incredible.”

She said: “I’m overwhelmed by the generosity of spirit, and incredibly proud to be part of such a compassionate and caring partnership of schools. Thanks to everybody for their donations – this will make such a difference.”