Little Sutton Primary School pupils and staff have reason to smile

Little Sutton Primary received an honour for its contribution to education at the Birmingham Awards, held at The Eastside Rooms in the city.

Radio presenter Ed James hosted the awards and the judges summary of Little Sutton Primary read: “The school faced huge challenges during the pandemic, like many other educational establishments.

“Whilst this is not a unique challenge, the judges felt that this application in particular went over and above the other finalists. In particular, they created motivational videos to support pupils to remain positive during such a strange time for them.

“They also engaged with the local community – arranging weekly donations for local food banks and arranging cards to be sent out to the lonely, elderly and vulnerable members of their local community.”

Headteacher Rachel Davis MBE said: “I am very proud that our school has won the award for contribution to education. It is great recognition for all the hard work, commitment and care that everyone has shown.” throughout the pandemic.”

Little Sutton Primary School has the motto “Learn, Strive, Succeed,”.

They created motivational videos including from a number of celebrities such as Myleene Klass, Oliver Phelps, George Fenton and Alison Hammond to support pupils to remain positive during lockdown.

In their award entry, they added: “We have a great team who are incredibly passionate about teaching and learning who really care for all the pupils.