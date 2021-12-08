Bishop Walsh has opened its new sixth form centre

The school welcomed the Canon Jonathan Veasey, the Director of Education of the Catholic Education Service, and the Catholic senior executive leader of the St John Paul II Multi Academy Matthew Emery to the grand unveiling on Friday.

Governors of the school, staff members and representatives of the board of directors also joined them for the occasion.

Over the past eight months the St John Paul Multi Academy has invested more than £500,000 in fully renovating the sixth form centre.

The centre will comprise of a study area furnished with 60 new computers, a canteen which will serve a selection of food and snacks throughout the day, a dining area a fully refurbished common room area as well as a toilet facilities.

Headteacher Mrs Natalie Brodie said: “We are, as always, very proud of our sixth form students at Bishop Walsh Catholic School. Their numbers grow from strength to strength every year.

“Not only will the sixth form centre be a pleasant social environment, it has been designed in a way to ensure every student has the opportunity to consolidate the outstanding learning they receive each day at school.

"We are very proud of the fact our sixth formers achieve commendable results every year and the sixth form centre will help them ensure they develop their God given talents to the best of their ability.

"I am also pleased that the Sixth Form Leadership Team will be based in the centre so every young person in our care will continue to receive outstanding pastoral care and career guidance throughout the time they are with us in sixth form.”

Vice Principal Mr Brian Neilan added: “It was an honour to welcome Canon Jonathan Veasey, Mr Emery, our school governors and representatives of the Board of Directors to the opening celebration of our new sixth form centre.

"It was a special day for our school community and we know that the sixth form centre will greatly benefit the current and future generations.”of post 16 students who join our thriving, well respected and high achieving sixth form. We are very grateful to our Board of Directors for supporting this major project over the past 18 months.’