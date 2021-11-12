Sutton Coldfield school's moving tribute for Remembrance

The poppy display created by pupils

The display has been placed in the window of Direct Art Action in the former BHS building in the Gracechurch Shopping Centre, ready for the town’s commemorations.

Emma Balnaves, Head of Creative Arts at the school, said: “Last year our sixth formers were inspired to create a ‘ghost soldier’ using chicken wire, while our KS3 students recycled plastic bottles to make poppies.

“This year our Year Seven students collectively created a wall hanging for Remembrance Day, so we decided to combine all three elements to create the display in the town centre.It looks fabulous – and is a fitting way to commemorate Remembrance Day this year.”

The display is the latest joint project between Direct Art Action and John Willmott, which is part of the respected Arthur Terry Learning Partnership. The town centre gallery recently hosted a six-day celebratory exhibition of art, music and photography created at John Willmott. which made student’s work available to view by the general public.