Children at happy school are celebrating their 'good' Ofsted rating

The inspectors latest visit to the site in Furzebank Way in Short Heath found that the improved school is doing well and the lessons are helping the children to learn key skills, knowledge and facts.

Their report states: "Lodge Farm Primary School continues to be a good school. It is a community of happy pupils and adults. The school actively promotes and celebrates aspiration and diversity. The school plans its curriculum effectively to ensure all pupils enjoy learning and learn well.

"The school achieves its aim for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities to become ‘positive, independent, confident and ambitious’ learners. Pupils are safe in school. They know who to talk to if they are worried about anything.

"Staff deal well with any issues which pupils raise. Pupils know how to keep themselves safe when online and in the wider world. Behaviour is good in lessons and at other times of the school day, including break times. Lessons are engaging and pupils want to learn. They present their work beautifully and take pride in their school. Pupils welcome visitors and new members of the school eagerly and helpfully. They are polite and well-mannered."

The inspectors also recommend support be given to the teachers to help them make the most of opportunities to ask their pupils challenging questions that require them to explain and apply their learning thoroughly.

Head Rebecca Craine says: "We have once again achieved our good Ofsted judgement. We are so proud of the children and the families and parents. We thanks them very much for their support and along with our staff.

"We are looking forward to getting better and better or our future."

Standards at the school operated by Shine Academies Trust were given a good rating six years ago. Since it became an academy in 2016 improvements have followed.