Colton Hills Community School in Wolverhampton maintained its ‘good’ status in its most recent Ofsted report after an inspection on November 14.

A spokeswoman for Colton Hills said: "We are proud to share His Majesty’s inspection team recognised the respectful, inclusive and aspirational environment in school, reporting that staff share a strong focus on removing any barriers that pupils may have.

"The inspection team were impressed with the school’s curriculum and the quality of the teaching and noted subjects often exceed the requirements of the national curriculum.

"Leaders have developed an effective personal, social and health education (PSHE) curriculum and adapt the programme to respond to local and national concerns.

"The report also highlights the positive relationships between staff and pupils, and how Sixth Form students are active in the life of school in various ways."

The inspection report said: "Pupils enjoy attending Colton Hills. They experience an inclusive, welcoming and aspirational environment in school. Pupils know that it is okay to be different, and they get on with each other well.

"They often reflect the ‘PRIDE’ values of participation, respect, integrity, diversity and excellence. The school community takes opportunities to celebrate its diversity often."

The spokeswoman said: "Colton Hills is a school that is highly ambitious, and teachers have high expectations for their students.

"We are happy the school’s efforts has been recognised and judged good in all areas but are not resting on our laurels.

"We have always been confident that we provide our students with the education and opportunities that they deserve.

"The school is determined to continue to improve and set high aspirations for our pupils."

Headteacher Julie Hunter said: “We hope this inspection affirms our school’s dedication and commitment to developing our students to be well-rounded citizens and move to higher education or apprenticeships and work life.

"I am incredibly proud of the collective effort from the whole school – staff, governors, students, parents, and all who support us.

"The report also recognises the quality of staff at Colton Hill and I would like to thank the team for their support.”

The full Ofsted report can be read at reports.ofsted.gov.uk.

To find out more about Colton Hills Community School, go to coltonhills.co.uk.