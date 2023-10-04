Primary school celebrates after 'Outstanding' rating from Ofsted

Students at St Mary's CE Primary School.

St Mary's CE Primary School, on Bellamour Way, Colton, near Rugeley, received an 'Outstanding' grade in all areas in its most recent inspection in September.

The school was deemed 'Outstanding' in five categories, including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provisions.

Lead inspector Sultanat Yunus said: "The school has created and developed an excellent and broad curriculum.

"It is underpinned by the national curriculum, shaped by pupils’ interests and imbued with the school’s core Christian values of love, respect and friendship."

The Outstanding rating marks an improvement on a short inspection held in 2018, where the school retained a 'good' rating, with minor improvements to to quality of teaching and teaching outcomes for those who are disadvantaged.

The inspector continued: "All pupils grow and thrive academically, socially and emotionally. They keenly and enthusiastically take part in all that the school has to offer.

"The wide and rich set of experiences range from dance and drama, archery, and care club, to football.

"They foster the interests and needs of all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). There really is something for everyone."

Headteacher, Mr Jon Wynn, said: "The report confirms everything we know about our wonderful school.