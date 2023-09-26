'Calm and safe' Wolverhampton nursery hailed as outstanding in glowing Ofsted report

Low Hill Nursery School. Photo: Google

Low Hill Nursery School in Jenks Avenue, which provides education for 162 children aged between two and five, was previously graded as outstanding by education chiefs in December 2012.

In his report, lead inspector Barry Yeardsley said that staff at the establishment tailored their interactions with each child to help them learn exactly what they needed to.

He said: “High expectations and nurturing relationships make for a calm and safe environment for children to learn at Low Hill. Children are highly interested in the resources and activities which staff share with them. Staff reinforce learning through repetition of new language and vocabulary. They develop children’s independence, for example, by teaching them to use tools, such as scissors and knives safely.

“Staff use their knowledge to hold children’s attention and keep them focused on the task at hand. As a result, children become absorbed in their learning. They engage happily and enjoy the feeling of success, which staff praise and celebrate. Familiar routines at family times, where children sing rhymes and share their feelings, provide a settled experience in which children thrive.

“The school is at the centre of the community. Leaders know that by supporting families they will improve the life chances of the children. Parents and carers agree.

“Leaders, including governors, are ambitious for all children to achieve highly. They are acutely aware of issues in the local area and are determined to build children’s aspirations. With this in mind, they have created a unique curriculum that weaves children’s interests with defined learning effectively. This learning is extremely well sequenced from the two-year-old provision upwards. Staff are exceptionally skilled at knowing each child’s interests, needs and next steps,” he added.

“Children with sensory needs attend specific sessions which, once completed, enable them to go and play alongside their peers. Parents of children with SEND (special educational needs and disability) feel extremely well supported. All children are encouraged to learn some sign language, which makes sure everyone is included.

“Leaders make sure that everyone working in school understands the important part they play in keeping children safe. The regular training and updates which staff receive mean they are aware of the different ways in which young children may display signs of concern. Staff are confident to report any worry, no matter how small.