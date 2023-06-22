Pupils treated to ice-cream after improving school is rated 'good' by Ofsted inspectors

Children were treated to an ice-cream by the governors to celebrate

St Margaret’s at Hasbury achieved an overall 'good' rating with personal development graded as ‘outstanding’.

In its previous inspection in 2019 the school received a ‘requires improvement’ rating and subsequently embarked upon an ambitious programme of change.

Under the leadership of a recently appointed headteacher and new leadership team and with support from the school community, the school has been on a significant journey of school improvement.

Ofsted recognised how proud pupils are of their school, and the fantastic relationships that exist between staff and pupils.

Inspectors noted that pupils love attending the nurturing and inclusive school, they know staff will help them and the atmosphere in school is calm and happy.

The report added that school leaders and staff are aspirational for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and disabilities.

Inspectors recognised that leaders have created a clear, ambitious and well-designed curriculum which his expertly adapted to allow all pupils to access the curriculum and make progress.

Sara Shepherd, headteacher at St Margaret’s of Hasbury, said: "This outcome is a true testament to the collective efforts of dedicated leadership, staff, and pupils to whom I would personally like to thank.

“The report findings are particularly impressive given the two years of education disruption between 2020 and 2022 caused by the Covid pandemic.

"We are delighted that our school has got the recognition it deserves and the governors recently treated the children to a visit from the ice-cream van to show them how proud we are."

Councillor Ruth Buttery, Dudley Council's cabinet member for children and young people, said: "This is a fantastic outcome for the staff and pupils of St Margaret’s at Hasbury.

"They recognised where changes needed to made and implemented a whole raft of improvements to make this happen.