Ofsted inspectors hail Wolverhampton school judged Outstanding

Pupils from Whitgreave Primary School celebrate their Outstanding Ofsted rating with Kimberley Davis (Office Administrator), Gemma Butters (Class Teacher), Sarah Redfern (Headteacher), Councillor Chris Burden (Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Work), Jen Barrett (Extended Leadership Team), Kyle Matthews (Teaching Assistant) and Simon Guest (Site Manager).

Inspectors said that children at Whitgreave Primary School in Low Hill achieved exceptionally well because leaders and staff have high expectations and that its "knowledgeable" staff teach "exciting and inspirational" lessons.

They also found that leaders were "tireless" in their drive for improvement and made sure the education for everyone, including pupils with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND), was of the highest quality.

The school’s curriculum was described by inspectors as "exciting and extremely ambitious", with learning "meticulously sequenced and planned".

Whitgreave Primary was also praised for making reading a priority, with inspectors noting that pupils became successful readers because staff knew and followed the school's reading programme closely.

The inspectors also said that pupils with SEND "blossomed" at Whitgreave, thanks to staff who understood their needs well and adapted their lessons accordingly.

Meanwhile, leaders' work around staff wellbeing has been recognised with a national award, and the staff themselves told inspectors they are proud to work in such an inspirational environment.

Inspectors judged the overall effectiveness of Whitgreave Primary School to be Outstanding, with the school also rated Outstanding in each of the five inspection areas: the quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; leadership and management; and Early Years provision.

The school was also rated Outstanding at its previous inspection in 2015.

Headteacher Sarah Redfern said: "I am extremely proud of the children, staff, governors and families at Whitgreave, who all work together day in, day out, in order to achieve the very best for the Whitgreave community. We make a great team."

Councillor Chris Burden, Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Work, said: "This is an exceptional report for an exceptional school and I would like to offer Sarah Redfern and the whole of the Whitgreave Primary School my warmest congratulations on their continuing success.