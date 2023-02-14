Walsall primary school celebrates after 'amazing' Ofsted turnaround

Pictured back left, Claire Chandler, Paul Drew, front left, Mabel Etheridge, Poppie Jones, Inderpal Singh, Heidi Goode and Ezmiee Jackson

Beacon Primary School, on Davis Road, Willenhall, received a positive inspection after changing the school's focus.

Staff, students and parents are celebrating after a recently upgraded inspection suggested that they would be eligible for the "outstanding" rating – the top rating that Ofsted can give.

Headteacher Claire Chandler said: "We had a very lovely lady come out on the 8th and 9th of November last year for our section 8 inspection and it went great.

"At the end of the two days, the inspector said she thought the school would be eligible to be classed as outstanding and said that she would absolutely make the change if she could."

The school previously had been subject to a series of mediocre and negative reviews from Ofsted, with reports prior to 2014 noting student attendance issues and listing the school as "requires improvement".

But after a change in leadership and a new direction, the school has been rising through the ratings with each visit.

Ms Chandler continued: "I really think this was a bit of an unloved school, but with the hard work that everyone has put into this, it's such a fantastic and amazing school now.

"The children here are wonderful and the families are so supportive of our teaching. It is a deprived area, but why shouldn't the children be able to go to a nice school and have a nice start in life? They really deserve it and they have earned this."

In the inspection report, the investigator noted the pupils' behaviour, safety and love for reading as areas where the school excels, while also commenting on the school's "Wonderland"-like themed corridors.

Ms Chandler said: "The way this country is at the moment, it's already hard enough for the families at home, so we try to do everything possible to make it easier for them.

"We created themed hallways and classrooms based on the jungle and all sorts of lovely environments, and we have done amazing things with after-school clubs like cooking, choir and animals. We want all of our students to have the very best start in life."