Walsall school retains 'Good' Ofsted rating after latest inspection

Rivers Primary Academy headteacher and students celebrate ofsted report

Rivers Primary Academy was deemed ‘Good’ in all areas, with inspectors praising school leaders for the high expectations set for the education that children receive.

During the inspection, the positive and nurturing learning environment provided for children was highlighted, with the report saying: "Pupils are proud to attend Rivers Primary Academy."

The school's curriculum was also praised, and notably its approach to promoting reading leading to pupils becoming enthusiastic about books.

Read the full report at reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/140196

Meanwhile, inspectors recognised how children at the school are provided with important opportunities outside of the classroom, noting that ‘pupils enjoy taking part in a range of activities that enrich their school experiences’.

Rivers Primary Academy joined Windsor Academy Trust in November 2013, and the latest report comments on how the support provided by the trust has helped to improve the curriculum.

Lucy Wright, headteacher at Rivers Primary Academy, said: "I’m incredibly proud that our school has been rated ‘Good’ in all areas.

"It’s hugely rewarding to see Ofsted recognise the pride children have in our school and how much they value and enjoy their education.

"This success is down to a partnership between students, staff, parents and carers, and the ongoing support provided by Windsor Academy Trust.

"We look forward to continuing to work together to make our wonderful school even better."

Assessors also highlighted that pupils with special educational needs and disabilities are supported well at the school, with staff introducing methods to ensure lessons are inclusive.

Matt Meckin, director of Primary at Windsor Academy Trust, said: "Rivers Primary Academy continues to provide a high-quality and engaging education to children within its stunning new school building.

"The school has thrived despite the challenges caused by the pandemic thanks to the hard work of staff, students and the whole school community.