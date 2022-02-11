Sandwell school thrilled with 'good' Ofsted inspection

Oldbury Academy in Sandwell

Staff and students from Oldbury Academy in Sandwell are thrilled with the report that praised the "ambitious curriculum" and support for those with disabilities and special educational needs.

Headteacher Phil Shackleton said: "The report highlighted a number of areas of strength and I would like to thank all members of our school community for working together to achieve this.

"I believe this is just recognition for all of the work that has taken place at Oldbury Academy since the last full inspection."

The school's previous inspection, which took place on June, 29 last year, found the school 'required improvement', but the education watchdog found improvements in the latest inspection on December 7 and 8.

The report stated "behaviour in lessons and around the school site creates a calm atmosphere" and "pupils understand the school's values and what is expected of them".

It also said "teachers carefully plan what pupils should learn in lessons" and "teachers share high expectations of behaviour".

The school's support for children with special educational needs or disabilities was singled out.

However, the report also said that "too many pupils do not see the value of reading" and that "leaders should seek ways to promote reading for pleasure, as well as developing reading across the curriculum."

It also said: "in a small number of subjects, the curriculum is not as well planned as it is in others."

Responding to the "good" report, chair of governors Sally Harvey said: "Governors are delighted with the outcome of our most recent Ofsted inspection, a testament to all the good things associated with our school.

"The work that is done on a daily basis isn’t for Ofsted, it has never been just about getting a positive judgement, we have only ever worked towards sustainable improvements and ensuring that our pupils leave us with the best life chances possible. Being the best that they can be and the report recognises this.

"It’s nice to be able to reflect, congratulate all, and appreciate, the recognition that our staff and pupils so richly deserve."

But the school won't be resting on its laurels and is aiming even higher.

Mr Shackleton added: "We know our hard work does not stop here as our journey of continued improvement moves to the next phase. The report recognised our ambition and that we are committed to improving the school even more.

"I have no doubt we will achieve our ultimate aim of being outstanding in the future.