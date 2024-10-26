Dudley's 14 brainiest neighbourhoods based on educational qualifications

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The proportion of residents with a level 4 (university degree or higher level) qualification varies across the borough.

The average number of people who have secured a higher qualification across the whole of Dudley comes in at 25 per cent, according to responses to the 2021 Census published by the Office for National Statistics.

But the picture looks different however across each neighbourhood, with more than 30 per cent of people in several areas having gained a higher qualification, similarly to figures recorded in Wolverhampton.

Of course, it is not entirely accurate to say that the higher the qualifications the brainier the person, as there are many factors to consider.

For example, residents in certain areas may have had fewer opportunities, they may have been put off higher education by the fees or they may not have considered it as an option because neither their parents nor peers had done so.

The average age in different neighbourhoods could also have a bearing, as the proportion of people going to university has risen significantly in recent decades.

Below are the 14 neighbourhoods within Dudley with the highest percentage of adults, aged 16 and over, who have achieved level 4 (degree or higher) qualifications.

1. Norton South

Norton South. Photo: Google

In Norton South, 40.4 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.

2. Oldswinford & Pedmore

Oldswinford. Photo: Google

In Oldswinford and Pedmore, 37.9 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.

3. Stourbridge Town & Old Quarter

Stourbridge Town Hall

In Stourbridge Town and Old Quarter, 36 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.

4. Halesowen East

Halesowen High Street. Photo: Google

In Halesowen East, 33.5 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.

5. Pedmore Fields

Pedmore Fields. Photo: Google

In Pedmore Fields, 32.1 per cent people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.

6. Hayley Green

Hayley Green. Photo: Google

In Hayley Green, 31.8 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.

7. Dibdale

Dibdale Road in Dibdale, Dudley. Photo: Google

In Dibdale, 31.2 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.

8. Wollaston

Wollaston. Photo: Google

In Wollaston, 30.2 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.

9. Norton North

Norton Community Centre. Photo: Google

In Norton North, 29.8 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.

10. Quinton West

Halesowen Road in Quinton West, which borders Halesowen. Photo: Google

In Quinton West, which borders Halesowen and Quinton, Birmingham, 29.7 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.

11. Wall Heath

Wall Heath Park in Wall Heath, Dudley. Photo: Google

In Wall Heath, 29.5 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.

12. Kingswinford South

Kingswinford High Street. Photo: Google

In Kingswinford South, 29.4 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.

13. Withymoor Village

Withymoor Playing Fields. Photo: Google

In Withymoor Village, 29.2 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.

14. Sedgley West

Sedgley Beacon Tower

In Sedgley West, 28.3 per cent of people aged 16 and over have level 4 qualifications and above as their highest level of qualification.