Meet the University of Wolverhampton graduate who has scooped a national award for advancing LGBT+ rights

Pliny Soocoormanee, who graduated in 2009 having studied for a Master’s degree in International Business, won the Positive Role Model Award: LGBT, at this year’s National Diversity Awards held at Liverpool Cathedral on October 4.

He was recognised for his tireless dedication to advancing LGBT+ rights and has supported more than 2,000 LGBT+ individuals, providing help to those seeking asylum and combatting homophobia, discrimination, and hate crimes.

Pliny, originally from Mauritius, has led a number of different campaigns bringing attention to global LGBT+ issues.

Most notably, he has campaigned in Mumbai, India, urging the International Olympic Committee to refrain from awarding the Olympic Games to nations with anti-LGBT+ policies. This campaign amplified global awareness of homophobic regimes and homophobia in sport.

He has also helped secure apologies from 20 police forces in the United Kingdom for their historical homophobia.

Reflecting on his award win, Pliny said: “I was deeply honoured to receive the award, but the real victory is for all those in the LGBT+ community whose voices are often silenced.

"It was a huge achievement to win an award as there were 90,000 nominees and 125 finalists in 15 categories. It was great to see so many people recognised for their dedication in advancing equality, diversity and inclusion.

“This recognition shines a light on the ongoing struggles we face and the importance of solidarity and action. My work is driven by the need for justice and I am grateful for this platform to continue advocating for those who need it most."

Looking back at his time at the University of Wolverhampton, Pliny has thanked the University for their support, giving him confidence and allowing him to come out of his shell.

He said: “When I first joined the University, I was still in the closet. However, I found a welcoming and supportive environment where I could finally be myself. I got involved with the LGBT+ network at the University which was a big turning point for me.

“I have really fond memories of my time at the University, not just because it’s where I came out, but because of the incredible support I received from the staff - many went over and above the call of duty.

“I arrived at the University quite shy, but by the time I graduated, I was much more confident, especially when it came to public speaking. The advice I received on presentation and public speaking skills still comes in handy today.

“On the academic side, my research project won the Caparo Prize, which is awarded to the best project across the School of Business. That was a proud moment and a great way to finish my studies.”

For anyone considering studying at the University of Wolverhampton, Pliny said: “My advice is to make the most of your time at the University. Keep an open mind, gather as much knowledge as you can and tap into the experiences of both the academic staff and industry professionals.

“You never know when that information will be useful in your career. Start changing the world by being kind. It’s not always easy but it’s an important step in making a difference. Don’t forget to have some fun while you’re at it! It really helps you build resilience in the long run.”