See inside new Walsall school that's taken over a traditional site but has a very modern interior

The Ryecroft School in Kent Street, Walsall offers support to autistic children and young people aged between four and 18.

It flung opened its doors to pupils at the start of the school year in the hopes of meeting the "growing demand" for a specialist provision in the area.

The school boasts a canteen, gym, therapy and immersion room as well as a large outdoor space for youngsters to explore.

Pastoral staff and a team of therapists are also on hand at the site to help meet the needs of pupils.

Headteacher Daryl Hill said: "Ryecroft is helping to provide a bespoke education for all our pupils with autism along with highly complex needs and multiple diagnoses in their education, health and care plans (EHCPs).

"We are working closely with local authorities including Sandwell, Walsall, Wolverhampton and Dudley.

"Our first cohort of 12 pupils joined us in September. Many of them have been out of education for prolonged periods of time due to the lack of places suitable to meet their needs, so we have a carefully planned, extremely supportive induction process for pupils to adapt into school."

Mr Hill added that Ryecroft is a "highly inclusive school" where "everyone is welcome and can achieve".

He said: "Our values – ‘commitment’, ‘caring’ and ‘creative’ - are central to everything we do.

"Our aim is to provide a nurturing and stimulating environment, with our team working together to build a learning community with the support and resources required to enable every pupil to realise their fullest abilities.

"A high staff-to-pupil ratio with one teacher and teaching assistant for five to six pupils, a strong pastoral team to support and differentiate access in the classroom, and a clinical team including occupational therapists and speech therapists ensure the needs of all pupils can be met."

The school was refurbished by Nine Points Property, a developer and landlord which specialises in children's residential care, education and support living sites.

Director James Blake said: "Ryecroft School is a multi-million pound ground up redevelopment of a former school site, designed to provide a safe, welcoming environment for all the pupils.

"The finished project provides two new teaching wings for separate age groups, each with six classrooms, whilst sharing a canteen, gym, therapy and immersion room.

"The large outdoor space offers engaging opportunities to take learning beyond the classroom, with horticulture and forest school."