'I’ve been really fortunate': Technician celebrates 50 years working in chemistry and science

Originally from Codsall, Diane had previously worked at the Ministry of Agriculture before joining Wolverhampton Polytechnic as a technician in September 1974, long before it was granted university status in 1992 and became the University of Wolverhampton.

Diane has seen plenty of changes at the university and is now working as a senior technician specialising in chemistry and analytical services.

She has received two Long Service Awards during her time at the university, marking 25 and 40 years’ service.

Diane Spencer, from Codsall. Image: University of Wolverhampton

Reflecting on her 50 years at the university and why she has remained there for so many years, Diane put it down to the excitement of taking on new challenges and the colleagues past and present she has worked alongside.

She said: “I’ve been really fortunate to work with lovely and supportive colleagues. Seeing the university evolve from a polytechnic to where it is now has been great.

“Taking on new challenges every day such as keeping up with new technologies has enabled me to keep active and the brain ticking. The speed of change has meant learning constantly and developing new techniques.

“I’ve really enjoyed meeting new students, from all backgrounds and different countries, which has kept me on my toes and at the university.

“Working in science is a privilege and I’ve been able to meet and work with so many different people from all over the world.

“I would like to thank colleagues and students, both past and present, for helping to make the journey enjoyable and memorable.”

