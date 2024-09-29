Dudley College of Technology applies to transform home into special education needs facility

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The college submitted its application to Dudley Council concerning 12 The Broadway, Dudley, in the first week of September.

The property is on the same road as the college's Aspire Living which "offers a home environment where students can develop their living skills using the real-life kitchen, lounge, gardens, music and craft rooms".

The new facility will have an organic food section, administration offices, a lobby, kitchen and clothes rooms.

The transformed house will be part of the College's Aspire Living

A college spokesman said: "Aspire Works is all geared up for students to get those all-important employability skills. There’s a commercial print room, engineering workshop and retail showroom all managed by our learners and their supportive tutors."

The college is one of the regions leaders of educating adults with learning difficulties and helps students with SEN to become more independent and prepare for the world of work.

Dudley College of Technology was founded in 1931 when £74,177 was invested in building a new college for the borough,