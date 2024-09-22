Brierley Hill school on hunt for new headteacher with 'vision, drive, and resilience'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Advertised on WMJobs, Hawbush Primary School states that it's looking for a a headteacher to join the school on a full-time basis, with a minimum wage of £70,293.

The closing date for applications is Monday, October 14, while interviews will be held just over a week later on Wednesday, October 23.

The former borough school was confirmed to be leaving Dudley local authority control and move into academy status after joining the DRB Ignite Multi-academy Trust earlier this year.

The employer, DRB Ignite Multi Academy Trust, said, in the advert, that it's an 'exciting opportunity for a 'highly effective' school leader to drive the school forward, while 'improving the outcomes' for all pupils that attend the Black Country school.

Those who wish to apply for the chair can do so by filling out an application form on the firm's Multi Academy Trust website.

Hawbush Primary School in Brierley Hill. Picture: Google

The advert, states: "We are looking for a headteacher who shares our values and has the vision, drive, and resilience to lead Hawbush Primary School, securing rapid improvement whilst also bringing leadership capacity that supports other trust schools to learn from each other and beyond.

"This is an exciting and unique opportunity for a highly effective and inspiring school leader to move this school forward and improve outcomes for all pupils.

"We prioritise staff wellbeing and are deeply committed to investing in staff at every level of our organisation through clear professional development pathways and opportunities. Interested candidates are encouraged to contact the Executive Director of School Improvement to discuss the opportunity in more detail – jhill@drbignitemat.org

"The trust is absolutely committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and adults through its safer recruitment processes. An enhanced DBS check will be required for this post. All shortlisted candidates will be subject to online searches.

"To apply for this role, please complete the online application form located in the Jobs Section on the drb Ignite Multi Academy Trust website: www.drbignitemat.org/jobs"