Library in Stourbridge to close for three months for 'major' makeover - here's when
A Stourbridge library is set to close for 12 weeks for a "major refurbishment" thanks to more than £144,000 of funding.
Lye Library, on Chapel Street, in Stourbridge will shut its doors for the makeover on October 5 and will reopen in January.
As part of the refurbishment, the library will be fitted with improved seating, moveable shelving, new flooring and even virtual reality headsets.
The IT system will also be getting an upgrade, while more communal space will be created for visitors.