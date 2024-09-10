Library in Stourbridge to close for three months for 'major' makeover - here's when

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lye Library, on Chapel Street, in Stourbridge will shut its doors for the makeover on October 5 and will reopen in January.

As part of the refurbishment, the library will be fitted with improved seating, moveable shelving, new flooring and even virtual reality headsets.

Lye Library is set to close for a refurb

The IT system will also be getting an upgrade, while more communal space will be created for visitors.