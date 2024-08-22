Express & Star
Identical twins separated by one grade in GCSE results

Identical twins Ella and Nina Patel have opened up their GCSE results today to find that they have achieved almost identical results.

By Daniel Morris
Published

Pupils at St Edmund’s Catholic Academy in Wolverhampton, both girls have achieved excellent outcomes with Ella achieving six Grade 8s, three Grade 7s and one Grade 6. Her sister Nina achieved five Grade 8s, four Grade 7s and one Grade 6.

Ella and Nina Patel have opened up their GCSE results today to find that they have achieved almost identical results

With Ella achieving one grade higher than her sister in one subject, we are sure that they both will be delighted.

Ella said: “ I am very proud of our achievements. We revised together most of the time.”

