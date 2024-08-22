'Exceptionally gifted' Kidderminster eight-year-old achieves highest grade possible in foundation maths GCSE paper

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lezhi Xie, known as Timmy, achieved the highest grade possible in the foundation maths GCSE paper, after being tutored by Baxter College maths teacher Mike Harwood.

The Foley Park Primary Academy pupil studied for the paper - designed for 16-year-olds - during year three, and with a grade five under his belt is now hoping to study for the higher paper.

Kidderminster-born Timmy learned his times tables while in nursery and his exceptional maths prowess was quickly recognised by the school who searched for a tutor to support him.

Timmy Xie receives congratulations from Severn Academies Educational Trust acting chiefexecutive Matthew Carpenter

When Baxter College heard, they answered the call, and proud mum Yifu Liu, who moved to Kidderminster from China with her husband in 2010 said they were 'very grateful' to Mr Harwood for his support and guidance.

She added: “Our son is also very interested in physics and chemistry and we’d like to find tutors for him in those subjects as well.”

Baxter College is part of the Severn Academies Educational Trust and acting chief executive Matthew Carpenter said: “I was principal of Baxter College when we heard about Timmy and was delighted that Mike Harwood, who is a brilliant maths teacher, was able to help him.

“We are all thrilled for Timmy who, as well as being exceptionally gifted, is a most endearing youngster with a very bright future.”

Soneeta Reynolds, headteacher at Foley Park Primary Academy, which is part of the Victoria Academies Trust, said: “We’re so proud of Timmy and thank all the staff and his parents who have supported him in his learning journey to date.”