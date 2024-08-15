University open days: When students in clearing can visit in Wolverhampton, Shropshire and Staffordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A-level results day is finally upon us, marking the end of two years of revision, coursework and exams for youngsters.

While it can mean landing a spot at your dream university, others may not have achieved the grades they hoped for – and that is where university clearing comes in.

Clearing, which runs from July 5 to October 21 this year, sees universities fill the remaining places on their undergraduate courses and is accessed through the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS).

With that in mind, we have put together a list of some of the many universities which will open their doors to prospective students once more as part of the clearing process.

1. University of Wolverhampton

The university will host its latest open day on August 17, between 10am to 2pm.

Students will be given an introduction to the courses on offer, take a look at the accommodation options and tour the campuses which are located in Walsall, Wolverhampton and Telford.

Representatives from the university will also be at Wolverhampton College, Halesowen College and Sandwell College on A-level results day on Thursday to offer advice to youngsters on what their next steps could be.

A team of 150 staff and students are also working on the university's clearing hotline, which has seen them take calls and enquiries from prospective students since July 5.

People can call the clearing hotline at the University of Wolverhampton on 01902 323 232.

A-level students can book a place for the open day on the university's website.

2. Staffordshire University

Staffordshire University will hold an open day for those going through the clearing process on August 17 at its campus in Stoke-on-Trent.

The university also has campuses in Stafford and London.

The open day will offer youngsters a chance to tour the campus, attend talks and find out more about student life.

People can book their spot on the open day by visiting the university's website.

Staffordshire University also has a clearing hotline which opens at 8.45am daily on 0800 590 830.

3. Keele University

Based near Newcastle-under-Lyme in Staffordshire, Keele University will welcome students on site for an open day on August 17.

There will be a chance to attend talks, view the accommodation options on offer and tour the facilities.

People who are interested should visit the Keele University website.

The university also has a clearing team who can be reached by calling 01782 491120.

4. Harper Adams University

Located near Newport in Shropshire, Harper Adams University is set to host two clearing events for students.

The first will take place on August 16 and the second will be held on August 19, both between 11am and 3pm.

Youngsters can find out more about the courses on offer at the university and take a look around the campus.

The university's clearing hotline opens at 9am Monday to Friday on 0300 131 3950.

To book a spot on the open days, people should visit the Harper Adams University website.