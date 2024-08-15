A-Level results 2024: Students across Black Country and Staffordshire receiving their grades

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Following two years of hard studying, students from across Staffordshire and the Black Country have been told 'good luck' as they head out to receive their final grades before leaving school to begin university or start their apprenticeships.

The day is expected to be one of jubilant celebration as students are awarded their final grades and announce their places at university, however, for some it may also be one of despair as they scramble to look for alternative options after perhaps not getting the grades they seek.

Regardless of the outcome, one grammar school headteacher has expressed their belief in their students, wishing each and every one of them 'good luck'.

Wolverhampton Grammar School pupils await their A-Level results. Pictured from left, George Brown, Catherine Chung, Jack Goodridge, Rajan Athwal, Izzy Mason and Cassie Taylor

Nic Anderson, headteacher at Wolverhampton Grammar School, said: "I wish all our upper sixth students good luck as you receive your A-Level results.

"We believe in you as we know how hard you have worked in preparation for these exams.

"We hope that you achieve the grades for your chosen destination for the next academic year and wish you every success in the future."

While it is expected that many students will go on to seek higher education through their chosen universities, research has shown that a change in attitude has taken place across the UK, with many students actually looking to jump into apprenticeship programmes once they leave school.

The research, released by apprenticeships provider AAT, shows that 25 per cent of school leavers believe that they no longer need a university education to get the job they want.

Other statistics go on to show a 35 per cent rise in the number of students who will work towards starting their own business.

The figures also show that vocational and technical qualifications are now the most popular choices for higher education, with 43 per cent of students choosing to take a practical course as opposed to 38 per cent of students choosing a more traditional-based university degree.

Those who fail to get into their chosen university and instead rely on clearance schemes also need not fear, as a poll, held by the University Alliance, revealed that fewer than one in 10 employers cared about the type of university which graduates attend, instead focusing on skills and attitude and vocational experience.

The poll, which included 252 UK-based employers, also found that the most important characteristic in the graduate recruitment process was the graduate's enthusiasm and attitude towards the role they are applying for.

The research also found that only 15 per cent of employers said the grade obtained during the graduate's university years was an important factor.

Labour's former education secretary, Lord Blunkett, said: "The findings underline how employers value the importance of practical skills and relevant work experience and how, in the eyes of the employer, that gives them the edge in the job market.

"Contrary to the popular narrative, the findings also indicate employers do not value the perceived prestige of certain institutions ahead of other factors, such as practical experience in the workplace as part of the degree."

So, regardless of the numbers that appear on your grade sheets, the future is truly in your hands. Good luck everyone.