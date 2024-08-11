Revealed: Top 10 Wolverhampton schools based on 2023 A-Level results

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Youngsters across the country will be filled with nerves on August 15 as they open up their results to find out how they scored in their A-Level exams.

And with that in mind, we have ranked the schools and colleges in Wolverhampton which teach pupils up to the age of 18 according to the average results achieved in exams last year.

The figures, released on the Government website in April, reveal the average grade pupils achieved per A-Level entry.

A points value is also given to each school, with the number of points awarded to a qualification based on its "challenge and size".

A maximum of 60 points are available for a grade A* at A-Level.

Below are the top 10 colleges and sixth forms in Wolverhampton that were included in the data, ranked by their grade and point score.

The average grade for state-funded schools and colleges in the city was a C, with an average points score of 29.48 for A-Level pupils.

Meanwhile, the average grade for all post-16 education centres across England was a B, with an average score of 35.29.

1. Wolverhampton Grammar School

Wolverhampton Grammar School ranked highest in the data, with an average grade of B+.

The independent school on Compton Road also had an average points score of 42.54.