Plans to demolish college campus to be replaced with more than 100 homes back on the table

The plans at South Staffordshire College include the demolition of all six buildings at Croft Street, Tamworth, to make way for a future housing development on the land.

Planning officers at Tamworth Borough Council have once again approved of the scheme which would mean demolition of the existing buildings once South Staffordshire College completed the move to a new campus. A planning application has been submitted for 123 new homes on the site which could have 20 per cent affordable housing and an 80-bed care home.

The application received no objections from statutory consultees, however three letters of objection were submitted over traffic concerns. However the Highways at Staffordshire County Council raised no objections subject to conditions.