'I can't imagine life without it!': Wolverhampton headteacher and deputy retire together

Head Sarah Fisher and deputy head Sharon Johnson marked their last day at Newbridge Preparatory School, on Newbridge Crescent, Wolverhampton, together after a combined 20 years of working there.

Mrs Fisher started out in her career in 1988 at St John’s C of E Primary School in Swindon, Dudley, before moving on to Perton First School in 1990.

After nine years there, she moved over to Tettenhall College where she was head of The Drive School, the former infant school, before taking on the role of headteacher at the independently-run Newbridge Prep in 2012.

The 58-year-old said she had always wanted to be a teacher and would even save up her pocket money as a child to buy classroom registers from The Midland Educational, a former school supply shop at the Mander Centre in Wolverhampton, and pretend to teach her teddy bears.

Sarah Fisher threw a disco for youngsters at Newbridge Prep School to mark her retirement

To mark the end of her time at Newbridge Prep, she threw a disco for the youngsters and had a dedicated assembly attended by past and present staff members and pupils, her husband, Barrie, and mum, Judith.