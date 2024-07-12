Death of former councillor and teacher who was colleague of prominent TV campaigner

Daphne Roberts was one of the founder members of the newly-created Dawley Urban District Council in 1966, representing Madeley's Cuckoo Oak ward, and in 1989 became only the second chairman of The Gorge Parish Council, one of a number of brand new parish councils created in Telford in the late 1980s.

As a young Miss Jones on the staff of the then Madeley Modern School, where her husband-to-be Len Roberts taught PE, one of her new colleagues was to become a household name – Mary Whitehouse, a senior mistress who would launch a national campaign in the 1960s to "clean up TV."

Mrs Roberts was to recall: “The appointment of Mary Whitehouse to the staff meant that life was never dull and we younger teachers thought some of her ideas were a bit strange, to say the least.

“However, as the years have gone by and we have had our own children, we have come to realise that some of her opinions about bad language and violence on TV were correct.”